DUI Suspect in SUV Hits, Kills 3-Year-Old Boy Walking on Sidewalk With His Mother

A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle in what police are investigating as a DUI crash.

“I heard the crash, and I came out, and the baby was underneath the car and the car kept backing out,” Joyce Taylor, a witness said. “You only see stuff like this on TV in the movies for it to actually happen in your presence is indescribable.”

The boy, identified Monday as Eidan Cortez, of Los Angeles, was walking with his mother on the sidewalk when the vehicle stuck him and then crashed into a house, according to the LAPD. The child was transported to the hospital and later died.

“I just feel for the mamma, the family, everybody,” Keyahna Jackson, a resident in the area, said.

The driver of the vehicle, George Milton, 32, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. LAPD has not yet confirmed what charges the driver will face.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of West 92nd Street near Figueroa Street in South LA at approximately 5 p.m.