Firefighters Knock Down Second-Alarm Fire At Tire Shop In Indio

Firefighters Tuesday put out a second-alarm fire at a tire shop in Indio.

Firefighters dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Monday reported a dumpster, palm trees and exterior fire at a single-story structure in the 83500 block of Indio Boulevard, said Jody Hagemann of Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters had the blaze under control at 12:04 a.m., Hagemann said. The fire caused $65,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.