Man Drowns in Palm Desert Home Pool

A senior citizen drowned in a backyard pool in Palm Desert Tuesday morning, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

County firefighters and Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were sent at 9:11 a.m. to a home in the 72000 block of Somera Road, just off state Route 74.

The man was found unresponsive in the backyard pool, department spokeswoman April Newman said, and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.