Blackhawks Flying As Only Local Baseball Team Left In Playoffs

Usually during this time of year, Palm Desert High School’s baseball team is headlining throughout the CIF-Southern Section playoffs. Last season, the Aztecs made it all the way to Dodger Stadium for the Division 2 finals and finished as runner-ups. This season, Palm Desert was knocked out of the first round in their first-ever Division 1 postseason campaign.

Now, La Quinta High School is turning heads on the diamond as the baseball program is playing their best ball since 2009.

“We learned perseverance,” Head Coach Brian Wisler said. “We’re never out of something. That’s the big thing. They truly believe that. You can tell with our two wins in the CIF right now. The belief that they can always come back, they’re never out of it.”

The Blackhawks picked up a come from behind 2-1 victory over Jurupa Hills Tuesday in 2nd round Division 6 play to advance to quarterfinals.

“We don’t take ourselves out of games, especially when it’s late in the game or we’re down,” Second baseman Trent Schwanke said. “We always stay in the game and we seem to get that big hit that allows us to take the lead or win the game.”

La Quinta will travel to La Serna Friday. First pitch is at 3:15 P.M.