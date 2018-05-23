Elder Abuse, Grand Theft Charges Filed Against Palm Desert Man and Woman

Felony charges were filed today against a parolee and a woman accused of embezzling money from a senior citizen in Palm Desert.

Johnathan Domenici, 25, and Kimberly Ray, 23, both of Palm Desert, are due in an Indio courtroom Wednesday afternoon for arraignment on charges of willfully embezzling from an elder. She is additionally charged with grand theft and making criminal threats, and he is additionally charged with four weapons possession counts.

They are accused of taking money from a man, whose name was withheld, in the 73800 block of Mondrian Place, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Jose Tijerina.

He said that during the elder abuse investigation, which began last Friday, it was discovered that Domenici, who has prior convictions for burglary and robbery, was in possession of two firearms, ammunition and two samurai swords.

The defendants’ relationship, if any, to the alleged victim was not disclosed. Court records indicate that both suspects reside at the same Mondrian Place address.