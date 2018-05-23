Ex-Marine Who Killed 3 Women in Chicago Convicted in Southland Killings

A former Marine already serving time for three killings in Chicago was convicted today of murdering five women in Southern California, including victims in Palm Springs and Cathedral City.

Andrew Urdiales, 53, faces a possible death sentence for his Southern California killing spree, which stretched from 1986 to 1995 and also left women dead in Mission Viejo and San Diego.

Urdiales was originally sentenced to death in Illinois for the murders of three prostitutes there, but he was re-sentenced to life in prison after capital punishment was outlawed in Illinois.

His trial in Santa Ana will now move to a penalty phase, when jurors will recommend if he should be sentenced to life in prison or death. Jurors found true the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, making Urdiales eligible for the death penalty.

Urdiales’ attorneys claimed that childhood trauma and fetal alcohol spectrum disorder left him incapable of controlling his anger, meaning that Urdiales did not plan the murders before committing them. Instead, they argued for implied malice, which would lead to a second-degree murder conviction, which would make him ineligible for the death penalty.

Jurors began deliberating about 4 p.m. Thursday, but then got off to a late start Monday when a panelist had to be replaced. The jury began again at 11 a.m. Monday and reached verdicts about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The former U.S. Marine was convicted of killing:

–23-year-old Robbin Brandley as she walked to her car following a concert on Jan. 18, 1986, at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo;

–29-year-old Julie McGhee on July 17, 1988, in Cathedral City;

–31-year-old Maryann Wells on Sept. 25, 1988, in San Diego;

–20-year-old Tammie Erwin on April 16, 1989, in Palm Springs; and

–32-year-old Denise Maney on March 11, 1995, in Palm Springs.