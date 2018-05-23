Steinway Ukulele Program Offers More Than Music

Fourth and fifth graders at Cathedral City Elementry school displayed what they’ve learned during the Steinway Society music program.

Dozens of children with instruments in hand played a few tunes for parents and teachers Tuesday afternoon.

Educators say the ukelele lab offers more than just a music lesson, but also life values and direction for the participants.

The Steinway Society’s ukelele lab is a part of a free program that also offers a piano lab, an outreach program, classical concerts and other instructions.

