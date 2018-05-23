Trump can’t block users from his Twitter feed, federal judge rules

President Donald Trump cannot block Twitter users for the political views they have expressed, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Wednesday.

Blocking users from viewing his Twitter account — a feature offered by the social media platform — is unconstitutional and a violation of the First Amendment, Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald wrote in her ruling.

“While we must recognize, and are sensitive to, the President’s personal First Amendment rights, he cannot exercise those rights in a way that infringes the corresponding First Amendment rights of those who have criticized him,” Buchwald wrote.

The government had argued that blocked individuals could still access the president’s tweets. The judge agreed but said that even considering the president’s First Amendment rights, preventing users from interacting directly with him on Twitter represented a violation of a “real, albeit narrow, slice of speech.”

The case had been brought by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

It argued that the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account is a “public forum” under the First Amendment.

The institute represented seven individuals who had been blocked by account.

There was no immediate response to the ruling from the White House.