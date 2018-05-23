Two Arrested in Connection to Burglary in La Quinta

On Tuesday, May 22, at 2:00 P.M. the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a follow-up investigation into an attempt burglary and grand theft that occurred in the City of La Quinta on May 1.

During the investigation Daniel Ruiz, 22 of Indio and Marcos Mijarez, 21 of Indio were identified as suspects. Both were arrested and subsequently booked at the Indio Jail for attempted burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and violation of probation.

The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force is committed to creating safe and secure neighborhoods free of violent crime and gang activity. If you have any information about this crime, please contact CVVCGTF member Officer James at (760) 836-1600. If you have non-emergency information regarding gang activity, please use our online Gang Task Force Tip Form or call 951-922-7601.