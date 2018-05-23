West Hollywood to Celebrate ‘Stormy Daniels Day’

Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who has earned international headlines for her legal battle with President Donald Trump over an alleged affair she claims the pair had a decade ago, will receive a key to the city Wednesday in West Hollywood.

West Hollywood Mayor John Duran and members of the City Council are expected to attend the 4 p.m. ceremony at adult boutique Chi Chi LaRue’s proclaiming “Stormy Daniels Day” in the city. West Hollywood officials said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is being honored for her “leadership in the #RESIST movement.”

“In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation,” reads a statement from the city.

Daniels is also scheduled to hold a meet-and-greet and autograph-signing session at 7 p.m. at the adult store in an event promoting her #TeamStormy apparel line. She also has a 10 p.m. meet-and-greet planned at the Abbey nightclub.

Daniels is suing the president and his attorney, Michael Cohen, in federal court in Los Angeles in hopes of invalidating a non-disclosure agreement she signed before the 2016 presidential election preventing her from discussing details of her alleged 2006-07 affair with Trump. She claims the document is invalid because Trump never signed it.

Through White House officials, Trump has denied the affair. Cohen has admitted paying Daniels $130,000 as part of the non-disclosure agreement. He initially said he used his own money to pay Daniels and was not reimbursed by Trump. However, Trump — who initially publicly denied knowledge of the payment — recently conceded that Cohen was reimbursed.

Daniels’ lawsuit has been put on hold by a judge for 90 days while Cohen faces a federal criminal investigation in New York.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, was reportedly hit with a $10 million judgment Tuesday over a payment dispute with a former colleague, NBC News reported.