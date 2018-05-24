Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Teenager in Indio Drive-By

A parolee who allegedly shot a 14-year-girl in the head in Indio while the victim rode in a vehicle with at least four other children was due to appear in court tomorrow on suspicion of attempted murder.

Vicente Manuel Reyes, 22, of Thousand Palms is accused in the Sunday night shooting, which left the unidentified victim hospitalized in unspecified, but stable condition.

Indio police were dispatched to the 81700 block of Avenue 46 at around 10 p.m. that night, where the victim was found with a single gunshot wound to the head. None of the car’s other occupants, including a 5-year-old sitting in the backseat, were struck by the gunfire.

Police say Reyes fired on the vehicle as it traveled near John Nobles Avenue and Monroe Street. A motive for the shooting was not disclosed, but the Indio Police Department characterized it as a “senseless act of violence” in a department statement issued Thursday.

Reyes was taken into custody on Wednesday near Edom Hill and Varner roads in Cathedral City, according to county jail records.

Court records show that in 2012, Reyes was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. However, because he was a minor at the time of that incident, details on that case are not available to the general public.

Reyes was being held without bail at the Riverside County jail in Indio.