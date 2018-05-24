New Poll Finds Californians Want To Scrap Gas Tax

A new poll conducted by the Los Angeles Times found that a majority of Californians are fed up with the excise gas tax and want it repealed.

When you pull up to the pump, you’re probably thinking the same thing as the person next to you.

“Cha-ching, cha-ching, cha-ching,” said Palm Desert resident Scott Cook.

According to gasbuddy.com, at almost four dollars per gallon, drivers in California are paying more than any other state in the country.

“I already spend over a hundred dollars a week in gas for this big old truck. It’s ridiculous and yeah, this is getting outrageous,” Cook said.

A new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll finds that only 38 percent of Californians want to keep the gas tax and 51 percent want the tax repealed.

“We’re paying a tax and yet we’re still seeing roads that are in need.”

“We don’t need any gas tax we pay tax on everything, twice. Tax on tax on tax has to end,” said local resident Jeffrey Bingham.

If fiscal conservatives get their way, a measure to repeal the tax could be on the November ballot. The extra 12 cents a gallon was supposed to pay for road improvement projects throughout the state. But some question whether that will actually happen.

“We’re paying a tax and yet we’re still seeing roads that are in need. So it’s like one of those things where are we getting what we’re paying for?” said Santa Rosa resident Glenn Yamamoto.

Supporters of proposition 69, which is designed to ensure that gas tax dollars are spent on roads and transit projects, are adamant about its passing on June 5th. Others, don’t like the ambiguity of words like “transit projects.”

“I agree, I agree. No on 69,” said local resident Nancy Worthington.

Governor Jerry Brown is fighting to keep the tax in place, saying it is desperately needed to improve roads, highways and bridges. But consumers now want the state to find the money elsewhere.

“Find it from somewhere else, get it from marijuana,” said Bingham.