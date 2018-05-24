Pete Carlson’s Athlete of the Week: Trent Schwanke

Every week, Pete Carlon’s Golf & Tennis and KMIR team up to honor a standout student-athlete for their efforts in the classroom and on the field. This week the title goes to La Quinta junior Trent Schwanke for his tremendous offense on the diamond to help the Blackhawks to their furthest postseason run in almost a decade.

“He’s a great kid, he’s a competitor, he’s the type of player you want on your team.” La Quinta High School head baseball coach Brian Wisler said.

Without junior Trent Schwanke, the Blackhawks may never have flown as far as they have this baseball season.

Down 1-0 to Jurupa Hills in the top of the 4th inning, the second baseman stepped up to the plate and came up big in second round division 6 playoff action.

“I went up to bat with the mindset to keep the game going and hit up the middle,” Schwanke said. “There was a runner on first base and I hit the ball into the right center gap. He scored all the way from first base and I got to second.”

But Schwanke wasn’t done yet.

“Coach said for both of us to steal so we stole,” Schwanke said. “The catcher made a bad throw and I made it home.”

Schwanke put the Blackhawks up 2-1 and would go down as the game winning run as La Quinta didn’t allow the other team back on the board from then on.

“It does not surprise me the success he’s had,” Coach Wisler said. “He shows up to the ball park, he’s one of the first ones, he always wants to take ground balls, he always wants to hit, he always wants to get better. That’s the type of leader you want on your program.”

Schwanke’s passion for the game began at an early age.

“I would play with my dad.,” Schwanke explained. “We would play catch. We would go out and take ground balls and that’s how I learned to fall in love with the game. I have taken it from there ever since, always been really passionate about the game and wanting to improve every day.”

His love for the game can only be compared to his love for the team.

“This year we have really good chemistry and this year we don’t give up,” Schwanke said. “We go into games with the mentality that we’re going to win, and we believe we can.”