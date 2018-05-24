Thermal Man Arrested in Possession of 800 Pounds of Stolen Squash

On Wednesday, May 23, at approximately 3:45 pm, Thermal Station Deputies continued their investigation into recent agricultural thefts from the farming communities of Thermal, Mecca and Oasis.

District Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Avenue 70 and Pierce Street, in the unincorporated community of Thermal. They located approximately 800 pounds of Spaghetti Squash in the vehicle. The squash had been stolen from a nearby farm.

Jose Castellanos, age 55 of Thermal, was arrested and booked at the Indio Jail for theft of agricultural products. The squash was confiscated. The deputies are continuing their investigation into reports of recent agricultural thefts in the area.