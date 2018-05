Blackhawks Continue Flight to CIF-SS Title

How about starting your Memorial Day Weekend by punching a ticket to the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 semifinal?

That’s exactly what La Quinta High School did today. The Blackhawks shut out La Serna on the road 1-0 in the division 4 quarterfinal to advance.

La Quinta is set to play Winward Tuesday. Location is TBD.