KMIR Cares: SafeHouse of the Desert

You’ve heard the old proverb, ‘give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime’.

Well that wisdom is never more evident than at the empowering skill labs at the Safe House of the Desert, where residents are learning many life skills and perhaps one of the most impressive is the ability to simply create art because as the wonderful Lady V shows us – art educates, art inspires, art heals.