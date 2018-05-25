Man Arrested for Alleged Landfill Building Burglary, Copper Theft

A 38-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly stealing copper and burglarizing an operations building at a landfill in the unincorporated Oasis area.

Jose Eduardo Mascareno of Thermal was arrested about 12:10 p.m. on Avenue 70 near Pierce Street in Thermal, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Frederick.

The burglary had taken place on Sept. 26 at the Riverside County Oasis Landfill at 84505 Avenue 84, Frederick said.

“Mascareno was also linked to copper wire thefts from an irrigation pump station in the unincorporated community of Thermal, on Jan. 1, 2018,” Frederick said. “The damage to the pump station totaled $12,000.”

Deputies continue to investigate reports of metal thefts and burglaries in the area, Frederick said.

Anyone with information about these crimes was urged to call sheriff’s Deputy Arnold Iniguez at (760) 863-8990.