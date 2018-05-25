Man Arrested for Alleged Threatening Texts to La Quinta High School Student

An 18-year-old man who allegedly sent threatening text messages to a La Quinta High School student was in custody Friday, one month after he was arrested for allegedly threatening to use explosives at a different school in the same city.

Christian Ayala, who’s being held on $100,000 bail, is accused of sending the texts to a student, who informed school administrators on Wednesday. The messages — the content of which were not disclosed by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, led deputies to arrest Ayala Wednesday afternoon.

He was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio on suspicion of making criminal threats and committing a felony while out on bail, according to the sheriff’s department.

Ayala, a student at Horizon High School, was previously arrested on April 11 for allegedly threatening to use explosives at that campus. A subsequent search of his Palm Desert home did not reveal any explosive material, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Bishop, and Ayala was released the following day on $20,000 bail.