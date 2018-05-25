Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Indio Shooting of Teen

A parolee who allegedly shot a 14-year-girl in the head while the victim was riding in a vehicle with four other children in Indio was charged Friday with six counts of attempted murder.

Vicente Manuel Reyes, 22, of Thousand Palms is accused in the 10 p.m. Sunday shooting, which left the victim hospitalized. She was said to be in stable condition, but no details about her condition were released and her name was withheld.

Reyes allegedly fired on the vehicle as it traveled near John Nobles Avenue and Monroe Street, striking the girl but missing the car’s adult driver and other four occupants — 15-, 13- and 5-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy. A motive for the shooting was not disclosed, but the Indio Police Department characterized it as a “senseless act of violence” in a statement issued Thursday.

Reyes was taken into custody on Wednesday near Edom Hill and Varner roads in Cathedral City, according to county jail records.

Court records show that in 2012, Reyes and two other juvenile defendants were charged in the stabbing of a boy in the parking lot of an Indio movie theater.

Reyes was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, and pleaded guilty to the assault count in 2013. However, further details on his punishment were not disclosed in court records because he was a minor at the time.

Reyes, who’s being held without bail, is due in an Indio courtroom this afternoon for arraignment.