Update: Park Rangers Locate Missing Joshua Tree Hiker

Clair Nelson has been located.

______________________

US Park Rangers of Joshua Tree National Park are searching for missing hiker Claire Nelson.

Claire Nelson is a 36 year old white female. She is from New Zealand and has a New Zealand accent. She is 5’6″ and 140 lbs with shoulder length blonde hair. She has brown hiking boots and possibly a blue backpack / camelback.

Last contact with Nelson was made on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. She had informed friends that she intended to hike to Lost Palms Oasis and return on Wednesday. She was reported missing on Friday, May 25, 2018 when her contacts have not heard back from her for two days.

Rangers and other search assets have established an incident command center and deployed in the search area.

If you have any information that could help in the search for this missing person, please contact the park at: (760) 367-5501 or (602) 549-1233