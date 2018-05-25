Student Detained After Shooting at Indiana Middle School

Police confirm a male student has been detained after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

Two victims, one an adult teacher and a juvenile student, have been transported to the hospital, according to Police Chief Kevin Jowitt. One teen was taken to Riley Hospital, while an adult was taken to IU Health-Methodist in Indianapolis.

According to 13 Investigates reporter Sandra Chahe, a student was transported by helicopter in stable condition.

Riverview hospital confirming 13 year old female shooting victim transferred to IU Riley Hospital by medical helicopter in stable condition. #WTHR pic.twitter.com/lvBwjmOSGA — Sandra Chapman (@SandraWTHR) May 25, 2018

The active shooter was reported by authorities to be in police custody around 9 a.m. this morning.

Lockdowns that were in place for Noblesville schools have all been lifted as of 10:30 a.m. However, there were reports that the high school was placed on lockdown again around 11 a.m.

That school has been cleared and is no longer on lockdown.

West students were evacuated and bused to the high school. Once all students are accounted for, all parents of West Middle School students have been directed to go to Noblesville High School to pick up their students.

No students will be released to anyone other than their own parents. Parents are instructed to pick up students at Gate 5 on the south side of the high school building.

No other Noblesville school district students are being released at this time – only West Middle School students have been released.

The last day of school for the middle school is June 1.

About 1,300 students attend Noblesville West Middle School.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools sent an alert saying they are operating as normal, and police say there is no safety threat.

We are closely monitoring a situation at Noblesville West Middle School, where a shooting took place this morning.

Police have the shooter in custody. Officers say there no safety threat.

We will continue to operate as normal today. Our school resource officers are keeping a close watch on our buildings. The safety of our students is our number one priority. We know this situation is very scary, and our hearts are with our neighbors in Noblesville.

Our student support staff are available to provide support to students, if needed.

Carmel Clay Schools have increased police presence at all schools.

We wanted to inform you that there has been a school shooting this morning at Noblesville West Middle School. The subject is in custody and we have no reason to believe there is a threat to Carmel Clay Schools. Currently, the Carmel Police Department has increased their police presence to provide support to students, staff and the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends in the Noblesville community during this time.