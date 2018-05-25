Three Injured in Dump Truck Crash in Palm Desert

Three people were injured Friday in a collision between a car and a dump truck in unincorporated Palm Desert, which left one occupant trapped in the wreckage.

The crash happened at 7:11 a.m. near Varner Road and Avenue 38, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One victim, who had to be cut out of their vehicle by county firefighters, was airlifted to a hospital with moderate injuries, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. The two other patients suffered minor injuries and declined to be transported to a hospital, Newman said.

The crash also led to a downed electrical pole, precipitating the closure of the intersection of Varner Road, between Badger Street and Avenue 38, according to a CHP incident log.

The roadway was reopened at 9:38 a.m., according to Riverside County transportation officials.