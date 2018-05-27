A Busy Memorial Day Weekend for Downtown Palm Springs and Aerial Tramway

According to Trip Advisor 29% of American are traveling for the Memorial Day Weekend and at least a portion of them decided to make it out to Palm Springs. The sidewalks and streets of downtown were buzzing on Sunday; it almost felt as an extension to winter’s tourism season.

Wayne Wieszbicki traveled from San Diego to the desert.

He said he visits often as he has friends in town who will gladly host him, he said, “Well of course we are going to have a barbecue and a pool party, so that will be our main event but we are also here to see the art they have installed and all of the beautiful architecture they have here.”

But over 8,500 feet above downtown the buzz continues. The spokeswoman for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, Cara Youngman, said Memorial Day weekend is one of their busiest times. She said aerial cars are leaving every ten minutes from Palm Springs to Mount San Jacinto, on a usual day they leave every 30 minutes.

“Well we got a couple hours wait and that’s a good thing,” Youngman said. “It’s worth the wait I promise you that, but you know, this is probably three times the business we do in a normal weekend.”

She said it is all hands on deck for tramway staff, they are expecting about 10,000 people to soar over the desert. And she said opposed to popular believe, the month of May is when they see most of their international visitors, and not in April when tourists fly into town for the music festivals.

Youngman said, “It’s very difficult to find a hotel room during the festivals, this is our first long weekend after the festivals so we tend to see an influx in business.”

The hot sandy desert juxtaposed with the lush green Mount San Jacinto is an experience on its own. Suneetha Nekkanti traveled from Los Angles but her parents are visiting from India, she said an outing to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway was a first on their list.

Nekkanti said, “It’s a different world here, it’s quiet and you see all of the rocks, the desert, and the mountains, and more peaceful from the stress I would say, from our jobs.”

Youngman expects the same crowds for the Monday holiday, and she recommends visitors to show up early to avoid the wait, as well as a light jacket as temperature can drop at least 15 degrees from the desert ground.