As School Year Wraps Up, Local Teams Still In Hunt For CIF Title

High school sports are wrapping up as the 2017-2018 school year comes to an end. But a few local high schools are not ready to say goodbye to their season as two teams and one individual athlete remain in the race for a CIF title.

La Quinta High School’s baseball team will travel to Windward High School Tuesday for the Division 4 semifinal. This is the Blackhawks’ farthest postseason run in program history.

Palm Desert High School’s boys golf team will take off Tuesday for San Gabriel Country Club to compete in the State Tournament Wednesday for the second consecutive year.

Shadow Hills High School track and field discus star Victoria Soto will compete in the Masters Meet at San Gabriel College Friday. This is the first time the Knights have had an athlete qualify for Masters.