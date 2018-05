Vehicle Fire Starts 13-Acre Wildfire Burning in Thermal

A slow-burning 13-acre brush fire broke out in Thermal Monday.

The fire was reported at 7:23 a.m. in a field near Highway 86 and Avenue 70, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

A water-dropping helicopter and 30 firefighters were working to extinguish the fire, which was burning at a slow rate in heavy tamarisk, she said.

Officials say the fire began from a burning vehicle.

