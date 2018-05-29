ABC cancels ‘Roseanne’ after show’s star compared Obama adviser to ‘ape’

ABC announced Tuesday it had canceled its hit show “Roseanne” in light of a tweet from the show’s star referring to an ex Obama aide as an “ape.”

Comedian and actress Roseanne Barr referred to Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama, as a “child” of the “Muslim Brotherhood” and “Planet of the Apes” in a tweet posted Tuesday.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” read a statement from ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey.

Barr later apologized on her Twitter account.

The actress was responding to an online claim that Obama had spied on French presidential candidates and a social media user accused Jarrett of helping Obama “hide a lot.”

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj” Barr said in a tweet that has been deleted.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr said. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

-President Barack Obama and Valerie Jarrett, a top adviser, in July 2014. White House Pool via Getty Images

The post was part of a tweet storm by Barr, in which she also apologized to Chelsea Clinton for another tweet in which she described her middle name as “Soros,” claiming the former first daughter was married to a nephew of George Soros whom Barr called a “racist” and “nazi” in another tweet.

Clinton responded to Barr, stating her middle name was “Victoria.” After the apology, Barr admitted the mistake and made another jab at Clinton in a tweet saying she was “married to a son of a corrupt senator.”

The tweets come nearly a week after the season finale of the newly rebooted “Roseanne” on ABC. The show was the “highest rated and most watched series of the broadcast season,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Barr’s tweet sparked backlash on social media, with users calling on ABC to fire the actress and suspend the show’s production.

Before the announcement of the show’s cancellation, comedian Wanda Sykes tweeted she would not be returning as “consulting producer.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.