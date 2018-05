Blackhawks Soar to CIf-SS Division 4 Championship

For the first time in La Quinta High School history, the baseball team is playing in a CIF-SS championship game.

After going 9-3 in league play, the Blackhawks secured a playoff spot and soared through the postseason.

As the No. 8 ranked team in division 4 CIF-SS ball, La Quinta traveled to Windward Tuesday for semifinal action and won 5-2 to advance to the championship game.

The Blackhawks will face No. 3 Monrovia Friday or Saturday at Cal State Fullerton or UC Riverside. First pitch TBD.