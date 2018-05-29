Braves fan holds umbrella over JROTC cadet at rainy baseball game

A timely and powerful image emerged on social media on Memorial Day.

The Atlanta Braves dedicated a seat in their stadium last year to servicemen and women who were prisoners of war or missing in action since World War I.

On Monday, a local high school JROTC member stood at attention next to the chair, but it was raining because of Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto, so a fan got up to hold an umbrella over him.

The image quickly spread on social media after the braves posted it on twitter with the caption, “Respect.”

Another fan captured the moment and shared their view: “They sacrifice so much for us, we can sacrifice for them too!!! #respectourmilitary.”

