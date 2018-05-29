Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Fire at Indio Walmart

A fire broke out at a Walmart store in Indio Tuesday, leaving two firefighters and a civilian with non-life-threatening injuries.

Patrons and employees were evacuated due to the second-alarm blaze, which was quickly contained. The cause was under investigation.

More than 40 firefighters were dispatched at 10:26 a.m. to the Walmart at 82491 Avenue 42 and had the blaze under control at 11:02 a.m., said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Hagemann said, while a civilian was treated on scene for minor injuries.