Infant Dies After Teen Mother Strikes Her With Car

A 19-year-old woman was arrested after she struck and killed her 7-month-old daughter with her vehicle.

Officials responded to a disturbance at a home in Ontario late Monday. The young mother, Sarah Marie Gomez, and the infant’s 21-year-old father had been arguing, according to Ontario police.

Gomez then used a car to hit her boyfriend, who was carrying their child. It is unknown if the crash was intentional or not.

The baby sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to San Antonio Regional Hospital, where she died. Her father received several abrasions and is expected to recover.

Both parents are believed to have been drinking alcohol at a family gathering earlier that evening, according to officials.

Gomez was booked on murder and attempted murder charges.