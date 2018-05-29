Teacher won’t face charges after drowning raccoons in front of students

A Florida teacher will not face charges after he reportedly drowned raccoons and an opossum in front of his students.

Earlier this month, a Forest High School student who witnessed the incident took a secret video. He tearfully showed the drowning videos to his mother, who shared them with WKMG.

“It made me sick. It made me sick to my stomach,” the mother said. “When the raccoons tried to come up for air [the teacher and students] had metal rods and they held them down with metal rods and when the raccoon would try to pop its head up they held water hoses in its face to drown it.”

The video shows a raccoon in a metal trap being lowered into a garbage bin filled with water. One video reportedly shows the raccoon’s snout sticking out above the water.

The videos sparked nationwide outrage, but Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brad King told WKMG this week that the teacher will not face criminal charges because he did not “torment” the animals and was not “unnecessarily cruel.”

“(The teacher) explained that in one of his classes, his students raise chickens as a project that remain in a pen on campus. He indicated that the students cared a great deal for the chickens, with many of them giving the birds names. Over the course of a few weeks, (the teacher) indicated that approximately eight chickens had been killed, with their dead carcasses left behind by the culprit. Over time, (the teacher) determined that it was likely raccoons that were destroying the students’ farm animals. He determined it was best to trap these animals to stop the incessant and unnecessary killing of the students’ birds,” King wrote.

The teacher reportedly considered shooting the raccoons, but reasoned that guns are not permitted on campus. He thought of bludgeoning them, but determined it would be “too brutal and messy.”

The teacher said the “most humane” way to dispose of the nuisance animals was to drown them.

“He was clear that he never intended to be cruel or vicious, nor did he intend to torment or torture the animals,” King wrote.

Since killing nuisance animals is legal, King said, prosecutors would need to prove the teacher unnecessarily tortured the creatures. He said drowning is not classified as inhumane.

The teacher retired days after the drowning videos went viral. Animal rights activists called for an end to the agricultural program.