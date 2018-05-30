3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Thousand Palms

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was recorded Wednesday just north of the Coachella Valley and was quickly followed by a trio of aftershocks.

The epicenter of the 12:25 p.m. quake was about eight miles north-northeast of Thousand Palms and 11 miles east-southeast of Desert Hot Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Three aftershocks, the largest a magnitude 1.2 temblor, were recorded over the next 15 minutes.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The quakes were felt by hundreds, mostly concentrated in the Coachella Valley, with some responses coming from as far as San Diego, according to the USGS’s Did You Feel It website.