At Least 17 Injured in Foggy Mountain Pass Crash

At least 17 people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday during foggy conditions in the Cajon Pass northeast of Los Angeles.

Two victims required immediate medical help, 15 others were considered to have minor injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The crash involving about 20 vehicles was on the southbound 15 Freeway during a day of drizzle and heavy fog in the pass between Southern California’s San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountains. The freeway was closed at Ranchero Road in the Hesperia area.

Ten fire engines and 14 ambulances responded to the crash. It was not immediately clear when the road will reopen.