Beaumont Police Seek Man Who Solicited Underage Girl

An underage girl was solicited Wednesday by a man in Beaumont, and police sought the public’s help in identifying him.

Beaumont police said the girl was seen running past several vehicles near Cherry Avenue and Oak Valley Parkway at 8:24 a.m., asking to be let into the passing vehicles.

The girl, whose name and age were withheld, told arriving officers that a man blocked her path in the area and solicited her, but she was able to run away.

The suspect was described as white, about 6-foot-1, with brown hair, wearing a stained burgundy shirt and blue jeans. He fled in a dark-colored Honda Civic, police said.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts was asked to contact the on-duty watch commander at (951) 769-8500.