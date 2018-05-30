Fairy Tale Ending To Wedding Proposal Debacle

Imagine proposing on a ski lift and then dropping the ring 50 feet below into thick brush, while the lift continues to climb the mountain. That’s exactly what happened to a Palm Springs couple.

Sean Strickland and Karen Yeoman have been an item for a year. Their mutual faith in God brought them together. His faith in Yeoman is what made Strickland want to pop the question over Memorial Day weekend. Instead, the ring popped out of the box and landed in an ocean of thick mountain brush, as the chair lift continued moving.

“I immediately go numb. I go numb and I’m looking at her and she’s like, ‘did that just happen? Is this a joke,” said Strickland.

“He said, ‘I dropped the ring’ and I said, ‘stop playing,” said Yeoman.

“I’m thinking to myself ‘is this a dream. Did this really happen? I can’t believe that this really happened. I was in shock,” said Strickland.

They searched and searched but came up empty handed. Then the staff at Snow Summit in Big Bear got involved. Karissa McAlonan helped with the first search. Shannon White, the lift operations supervisor, helped with the second search. White told Strickland and Yeoman he would go back on his time off to look for the ring. Against all odds, White found the ring.

“I pulled a branch to the side and there it was right in front of me,” said White.

On Memorial Day, Strickland and Yeoman went to meet the people who gave them their fairy tale ending.

“I’m so grateful,” said Yeoman through tears.

“You’re going to make me cry,” Strickland added.

“I ask the question, how do you thank someone for making your dream come true?” said Yeoman.

Strickland and Yeoman are still debating a date for the big day. They say they may end up having a ceremony in Big Bear. White and McAlonan are both invited.