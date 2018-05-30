Man Shot and Wounded in Coachella, Police Seeking Suspect

Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday were seeking a suspect or suspects who shot and wounded a man in Coachella.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 84000 block of Calle Diego, according to sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Flores.

The victim, whose name was withheld, was found “suffering from wounds sustained from the shooting,” Flores said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

No suspect description was released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the sheriff’s Thermal station at (760) 863-8990.