Palm Desert Finishes One-Shot Off State Golf Title

For the second consecutive year, Palm Desert High School’s boys golf team qualified for the state tournament.

Last year was the programs first-ever appearance and the Aztecs finished last in the six team tournament.

This year, Palm Desert finished one shot off first place shooting 4-over 359 at San Gabriel Country Club. Torrey Pines High School took first shooting 3-over 358.

CIF State Championship Palm Desert Individual Results (Par 71 course)

T4: Derrick Lie, E

T4: Charlie Reiter, E

T10: Chase Cadwallader, +1

T10: Raymond Navis, +1

T16: John Kim, +2

T36: Chris Wardrup, +7