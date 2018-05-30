Palm Desert Finishes One-Shot Off State Golf Title

Amy Zimmer Connect

For the second consecutive year, Palm Desert High School’s boys golf team qualified for the state tournament.

Last year was the programs first-ever appearance and the Aztecs finished last in the six team tournament.

This year, Palm Desert finished one shot off first place shooting 4-over 359 at San Gabriel Country Club. Torrey Pines High School took first shooting 3-over 358.

CIF State Championship Palm Desert Individual Results (Par 71 course)

T4: Derrick Lie, E

T4: Charlie Reiter, E

T10: Chase Cadwallader, +1

T10: Raymond Navis, +1

T16: John Kim, +2

T36: Chris Wardrup, +7