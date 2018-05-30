Palm Desert Finishes One-Shot Off State Golf Title

For the second consecutive year, Palm Desert High School’s boys golf team qualified for the state tournament.
Last year was the programs first-ever appearance and the Aztecs finished last in the six team tournament.
This year, Palm Desert finished one shot off first place shooting 4-over 359 at San Gabriel Country Club. Torrey Pines High School took first shooting 3-over 358.
CIF State Championship Palm Desert Individual Results (Par 71 course)
T4: Derrick Lie, E
T4: Charlie Reiter, E
T10: Chase Cadwallader, +1
T10: Raymond Navis, +1
T16: John Kim, +2
T36: Chris Wardrup, +7