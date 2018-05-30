Perris Man Arrested in Washington After Street Racing Crash Kills 2 Children

A Perris man accused of taking part in an illegal street race in Mead Valley two weeks ago that resulted in the deaths of two young brothers was arrested in the state of Washington, authorities announced Tuesday.

Josue Leyvas Gallegos, 30, was taken into custody by U.S. marshals on Friday in Kent, Washington, about 19 miles south of Seattle, while attempting to register a vehicle at a DMV office, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Olivas.

Authorities allege a May 15 illegal street race involving Gallegos and a second man, Ricardo Zuniga, resulted in the deaths of Dominick Gonzales, 6, and his 7-year-old brother, Antonio “Tony” Gonzales.

The boys were riding in a Nissan Versa with their older brother when the compact car was struck head-on about 5:40 p.m. on Oakwood Street, east of Brown Street, by a Honda Accord driven by Zuniga, who was allegedly racing with Gallegos, who was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima, according to authorities.