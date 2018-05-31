Boston Woman Finds Severed Goat Head on Hood of Her Car

A Hyde Park woman received a terrifying surprise when she went to walk her dog on Tuesday morning.

Boston police said they received a report around 6 a.m. from a woman who said she was out walking her dog on Garfield Avenue when she noticed blood and the head of an animal, later identified as a goat, on the hood of her car.

The 48-year-old woman also found a photo of herself tucked underneath the vehicle’s windshield wiper blades.

The woman told police she doesn’t recall taking the picture or the time frame when it might have been taken.

Iris Robles says the victim is her cousin, a mother of four with a young son.

“Like any other mom, she has a child she has to protect,” Robles said.

Animal control responded to the scene and removed the dead goat from the woman’s vehicle but Robles says her cousin and family are left with questions, like who would do this?

“She has no idea whatsoever, and she has no enemies,” Robles said.

Why would someone want to terrify this mother of four?

Robles said, “They are insane, this is insane. They are so disturbing.”

People in the neighborhood are also confused and concerned about the gruesome and gory discovery.

“Shocked, very shocked. Where would they even get something like that?” one woman asked.

“Today with the horror and stuff, someone’s probably just trying to mess with someone’s mind to intimidate them,” Tom Flanagan said.

“And that’s not OK,” a woman added after Flanagan’s comments.

“It’s scary yeah. It’s a scary thing because it could be that the person wants to hurt that person,” one woman said from her doorstep.

“It would have to be like, something like, either satanic or someone trying to be threatening,” another woman added.

Police are calling this criminal harassment but the motive is unclear. No arrests have been made.

Boston police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The incident remains under investigation.