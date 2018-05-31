Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant With Baby No. 5 at 54

Brigitte Nielsen is rocking a baby bump.

The 54-year-old Danish model, actress and reality TV star has revealed she is expecting her fifth child. In two photos shared to her Instagram account, Nielsen posed with her prominent baby bump taking center stage.

“Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump,” she captioned the first shot of herself cradling her bump. “Happy time positive vibes #happyness #positivevibes,” the star described the second similar snap.

Nielson has been married to Italian producer Mattia Dessi, 38, since 2006. This is the couple’s first child together.

She has a son, Julian Winding, 34, from her marriage to Kasper Winding in the early 80s.

During her relationship with ex-fiancé Mark Gastineau, Nielsen gave birth to her second son, Killian Marcus Gastineau. She welcomed two more sons, Douglas Aaron and Raoul Jr., with fourth husband Raoul Meyer.

Nielsen later famously wed Sylvester Stallone, though the marriage lasted less than two years. She also made headlines with her reality TV romance with rapper Flavor Flav after the two met on VH1’s “The Surreal Life.”

Her current pregnancy news has inspired fans and followers who are also looking to have children later in life. “Nobody has the rights to lead your own decision unless you allow them to do so,” Nielsen responded to one fan who called her an inspiration. “You’re the only one in charge of yourself and your own happiness. Best of luck!”