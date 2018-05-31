Newborn daughter of fallen hero held by soldiers in viral image

A newborn’s photo shoot is going viral and reminding everyone that freedom has a price.

Pinehurst Photography shared the incredible image on May 29.

The caption reads: “Sometimes all we need to soothe our soul and ease our burdens is the loving hand of a friend gently touching our heart and lifting us towards love.”

According to WTVD, the picture shows the daughter of Army Specialist Chris Harris being held by members of the 82nd Airborne — the men and women he fought alongside.

Harris was killed in action in August 2017, just days after learning he was going to be a father.

Harris’ unit gathered to commemorate the birth of Christian Michelle Harris, born March 17.

“It’s refreshing to see those blue eyes again,” Britt Harris said about her daughter.

Britt Harris shared a complete album showing the photos from the photoshoot.