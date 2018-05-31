Woman Fatally Shot by Police After Stabbing Therapist at Office

A woman suspected of stabbing a therapist at an office in Fullerton was killed Thursday morning in a police shooting.

The shooting was reported in the 1600 block of East Chapman Avenue. Details regarding the stabbing were not immediately available, but police said the 40-year-old therapist was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the office at about 7:30 a.m. following a report of a woman with a knife. The woman was barricaded inside the office with her therapist when police arrived.

Officers forced their way in and opened fire, police said.

The stabbing suspect, who was holding the knife when officers arrived, died at the scene, police said. No officers were injured.