Cereal Drive Helps the Hungry Over Summer

When the budget is tight, breakfast is often the first meal to go and people you come across daily might be in need of a hearty meal to start off the day.

Boxes of cereal are being collected for the annual Healthy Over Hungry drive.

“The hospitals represented here in our valley are JFK memorial hospital, desert regional medical center and high desert medial center,” says Chief Strategy Officer for Desert Care Network Linda Evans.

And money goes to Find Food Bank. “Find Food Bank serves over 80,000 meals in monthly throughout the Coachella Valley and they also stock the pantries of over 125 organizations that many of us rely on for food,” says Evans.

But why cereal? Lorena Marroquin from Find Food Bank says often times parents rely on school to provide breakfast, and in summer the shelves are dry.

“It’s something that’s so easy to serve for the children, it’s a quick meal for working families. It’s very important that we get cereal on our shelves,” says Marroquin.

Breakfast is an important meal, it gets the day going, especially for kids, but you’ll be surprised to find out how many people are forced to skip this critical meal.

“Only about 5% of the people we serve is the homeless population. 46% are children in need throughout the Coachella Valley. So it could be your neighbor,” says Marroquin.

Pat Swaller, Interim CNO of JFK Memorial Hospital says, “working in the summer you’ll see some people come and they have the cereal that we gave. So it is important.”

Important because Harvard Medical School says skipping breakfast will make you more tired.

“I heard two years ago they were short by the end of the summer, so I don’t think we can have too much,” says Swaller. The drive runs through next Friday.