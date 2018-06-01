Indio Police Department Mourns Officer’s Death from Lung Cancer

The Indio Police Department today mourned the death of a young officer who lost her battle with a rare form of lung cancer this week.

Isabel “Izzy” Velasquez, 26, died Thursday following a “brief but brave battle,” according to the department.

“The entire Indio Police Department is mourning the loss of our sister in blue,” a department statement said. “We were shaken to our core to learn of her unexpected passing. Officer Velasquez was a beautiful soul with an infectious smile. Her IPD family will miss her greatly.”

Velasquez was hired by the department on July 7, 2016, following six years as a specialist in the Army Reserve, according to a GoFundMe page created to raise funds for funeral expenses. Details of the funeral service are pending.

Velasquez’s family is seeking to raise money to have her memorialized by the city, according to the fundraising page.

“She fought a hard fight, but she’s resting now. You will always live on in the hearts of all of us who loved you and cherished you,” the page reads.

Those wishing to contribute to the family can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/a-heroes-fight.

Photo Courtesy of Indio Police Department