Firefighters Rescue Possible Jumper on Indio Freeway Overpass

A person poised to possibly leap from the Jefferson Street overpass of Interstate 10 in Indio Friday led authorities to shut down freeway and surface street traffic surrounding the bridge.

The incident was reported around 3:20 p.m., when an unidentified male was seen standing outside of the fencing on the east side of the bridge, the California Highway Patrol said. Around 4:20 p.m., CHP reported the jumper has been taken off the bridge and detained.

Freeway lanes in both directions approaching the overpass were shut down, along with Jefferson Street approaching the bridge.

An online Caltrans traffic map showed eastbound traffic backed up past Washington Street in Palm Desert, while westbound traffic was slowed past Jackson Street in Indio.

Due to police activity, please avoid the area of Jefferson Street and the I10 Freeway. North and South bound Jefferson Street are heavily impacted by traffic along with westbound I10 from Monroe Street and eastbound I10 Freeway from Washington Street. Please use alternate routes! — Indio Police Dept (@Indiopd) June 1, 2018

The Indio Police Department advised drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes to circumvent the freeway traffic buildup.