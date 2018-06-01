Nike releasing fanny pack slides, just in time for summer

Nike’s new shoe is a toast to athleisure spiked with a hint of ‘90s nostalgia. The sporty retailer plans to release “fanny pack slides,” according to Hypebeast which are spinoffs of the brand’s iconic Nike Benassi JDI slides. As for the actual design, the fanny-pack-meets-slide footwear looks exactly how it sounds.

The shoe starts with your typical cushioned sole. Then, where a single strap across your foot would typically appear, a zippered pouch is affixed. In theory, you can stuff your keys or loose change into the pockets should you want to go hands-free at the pool or amusement park. Though, if you fill the pouch up, the straps will probably feel like ankle (toe?) weights.

While there is no set release date yet, we know the collection will come in three color presentations: black, black/pink, and green/blue.

This isn’t the first time a brand has attempted to revamp the fanny pack from its dad-image days. Fashion houses such as Chanel, Versace, Marc Jacobs, and Kate Spade debuted more stylish versions dubbed “belt bags” last season much to the delight of the street-style crowd.