Pair Arrested for Alleged String of La Quinta Vehicle Burglaries

An Indio man and woman accused in a string of vehicle burglaries throughout La Quinta were in custody Friday.

Luis Alfonso Burgos, 26, and Jennifer Selene Reta, 27, were arrested in Indio Thursday in connection with “numerous” vehicle burglaries between January and April 2018 in La Quinta’s residential areas, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Bishop.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of 16 counts of vehicle burglary, two counts of theft, two counts of vandalism and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime, the sergeant said.

Burgos and Reta were being held at the Riverside County jail in Indio without bail, due to a probation violation for Burgos and a parole violation for Reta.

Anyone with additional information regarding the alleged burglaries was asked to call Officer Ramos at the sheriff’s Thermal station at (760) 863-8990.