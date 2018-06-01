Palm Springs POWER Opens 15th Season

The Palm Springs POWER opens it’s fifteenth season Friday night at Palm Springs POWER stadium.

The reigning Southern California Collegiate Baseball League champions return six players from last years club with a 25 man total roster.

Casey Dill returns for his second season as the Palm Springs POWER manager after guiding the team to their best season in franchise history boasting a 35-3 record.

The POWER is Coachella Valley’s only summer collegiate baseball team. The season runs from June to late July with games five times a week.

To celebrate opening night, fireworks will be held after the ball game. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. against the SoCal Halos.

Palm Springs POWER 2018 schedule: http://palmspringspowerbaseball.com/scheduleresults/