Service dog poses for adorable photos in elementary school yearbook

An elementary school in Volusia County, Florida, made sure a student’s service dog was not left out of the yearbook.

Orange City Elementary School included a service dog who attends school with a fifth-grade student in its yearbook.

Linda is a 4-year-old yellow lab from Canine Companions For Independence, and one of the most lovable dogs you will ever meet, the school said.

Linda and her big sister Rachel have been together for two and a half years. During that time, Linda has been a frequent visitor on campus.

Linda loves to be with Rachel and is a very diligent worker, fetching and carrying things when needed, and she offers a multitude of other tasks and assistance.

Linda spends hours in the classroom with Rachel and is a comfort to all. She leaves a lasting impression on everyone she meets, school officials said.

Photos courtesy: Dean Stewart Photography