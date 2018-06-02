ADDICTION CAMPUS OPENS SOCAL MOBILE CRISIS UNIT

Those struggling with addiction in Southern California now have a new resource available to them.

Addiction Campus’ Adelle Buede is apart of the new mobile crisis unit based in Orange County.

Buede is working to help others fight addiction while she herself is on the path to recovery. Years ago, Buede suffered many injuries as a student-athlete and was prescribed opioids at an early age. Buede abused prescription painkillers and alcohol for many years before entering a rehab facility in Southeast Asia more than four years ago.

Across the United States, nearly 64,000 died.

According to California state task force – 4,654 people died in a drug-related death in the state in 2016; out of the 4,654, 353 died in Riverside County, 415 in Orange County and 821 in Los Angeles County.

Riverside County ranked fourth in the state with the most only behind Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange Counties not far behind.

During the weekend of May 31 – June 3, 2018 Buede will represent Addiction Campus at the West Coast Symposium on Addictive Disorders held in La Quinta.

Anyone struggling with addiction can call 1-888-614-2251 or visit addictioncampuses.com.